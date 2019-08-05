My Money @ Campus visits ITEs for the first time

Students at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) got a leg-up at developing their financial know-how last week when the My Money @ Campus series was launched at ITE College Central by Minister for Education Ong Ye Kung.

The series, started by MoneySense in 2015, aims to equip students with money management and investment skills to manage their finances before they enter the workforce. It will visit ITE College West on Aug 21 and 22, and ITE College East on Oct 8 and 9.

It aims to support the financial education curriculum rolled out to all polytechnic and ITE students this year, focusing on saving, budgeting and understanding financial personality.

ITE students undergo up to 10 hours of financial literacy modules as part of the Life Skills curriculum.

Ms Low Khah Gek, chief executive officer of ITE, said the My Money @ Campus programme complements these topics⁠—which range from saving to budgeting and setting financial goals. "At ITE, we go beyond training our students for work and employment by also teaching them key life skills, such as financial management," she said.

At the My Money @ Campus, ITE students play interactive games co-created by their peers and facilitated by the Citi-SMU Financial Literacy Programme for Young Adults. The games help students apply what they have learnt in their financial education modules to real life.

Miss Liyana Ulfah Osman helped create one of the games at the My Money @ Campus programme.

The 19-year-old Higher Nitec student said she did not know much about saving money before entering ITE but now sees the importance of financial literacy and planning for her future early.

"My parents were afraid of buying bonds and also of investments. But with what I've learnt, I can help them make more informed choices," she said.