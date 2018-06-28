Myanmar maid charged with murder of 70-year-old woman

Ms Mehrotra Shashi's body being removed from the unit.

A maid from Myanmar was charged with murder yesterday, two days after a 70-year-old woman was found dead in her home.

Zin Mar Nwe, 23, is accused of killing Ms Mehrotra Shashi between 11.27am and 12.17pm on June 25.

Ms Mehrotra was found lying motionless in her 12th-storey unit in Block 791, Choa Chu Kang North 6.

Zin Mar Nwe appeared via video-link from Central Police Division, where she is being held in remand.

The Straits Times understands that the maid, who had been working for Ms Mehrotra's household, was not arrested at the flat.

The alleged murder was discovered after the police got a call around 3pm, asking for help at the flat. Officers found Ms Mehrotra lying motionless.

Paramedics pronounced her dead about 30 minutes later.

A person convicted of murder will face the death penalty.

Yesterday, the victim's son-in-law claimed her body from the mortuary at the Health Sciences Authority in Outram Road at 2.35pm.

He was accompanied by two unidentified men. They declined to speak to the media.

Later, at Mandai Crematorium, more than 30 relatives and friends, most clad in white, attended Ms Mehrotra's wake.

Zin Mar Nwe will be back in court on July 4. - ADDITIONAL REPORTING BY FABIAN KOH