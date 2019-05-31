N Korea-US ties to feature in Dialogue

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump in Singapore last year.

At this time last year, Singapore was beginning to prepare for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's visit to meet US President Donald Trump, here on June 12.

Some headway was made in Singapore and a second summit took place in Hanoi this February, but the impasse could not be broken between the two leaders on North Korea's denuclearisation and the lifting of sanctions imposed by Washington.

Now, as the first anniversary of the Singapore summit approaches, the stalemate continues.

At this year's Shangri-La Dialogue starting today, the state of ties between Washington and Pyongyang will likely figure in discussions during the second plenary session on Korean Security tomorrow.

South Korea's Defence Minister Jeong Kyeong Doo, Japanese counterpart Takeshi Iwaya and the European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, will share their views on this issue.

The US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun will have a discussion on the sidelines with Mr Lee Do-hoon, South Korea's Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs, and Mr Kenji Kanasugi, Japan's Director-General for Asian and Oceanian Affairs, on how the three countries can coordinate their efforts to ensure Pyongyang eliminates its nuclear weapons.

Observers will also be hoping for more clarity over the trajectory of the Sino-US relationship at the three-day dialogue at the Shangri-La Hotel.

Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe and US Acting Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan will address plenary sessions on regional security and confidence building measures, with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong emphasising the importance of stable and constructive ties between the two superpowers.

The dialogue comes at a time of heightened trade tensions between Washington and Beijing, which have upended export- and import-led growth calculations for several other economies and are beginning to influence the future direction of their relationships with the US and China as well.

During his keynote address today, PM Lee is expected to highlight the role Singapore and other small states could play in bolstering the world order.

Several other issues will be taken up during the six plenary sessions at the dialogue, focusing on Asia's evolving security order, preventing conflicts in contested domains and ensuring a resilient and stable region.

This year's dialogue will see 33 ministerial-level delegates and over 30 Chiefs of Defence Forces and senior defence officials, a statement from Singapore's Ministry of Defence said yesterday.

President Halimah Yacob will host delegates to a dinner at the Istana tomorrow, it added.

FOR MORE, READ THE STRAITS TIMES TODAY