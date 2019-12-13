N-level results to be released next Thursday

The results for the 2019 Singapore-Cambridge GCE N-level examinations will be released next Thursday, the Ministry of Education said yesterday.

Students may obtain their results from their schools from 2pm on Dec 19. Private candidates will be notified of their results by post, which will be mailed to them next Thursday to the address provided by the candidates during the registration period.

Candidates who are eligible for SingPass can also use their SingPass account to obtain the results online via the Examination Results Release System on the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board's website at www.seab.gov.sg from 2pm on Dec 19.

Students who wish to apply for courses offered by the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) can submit their applications online via the portal www.ite.edu.sg/apply-now, between 2.30pm on Dec 19 and 5pm on Dec 23.

Hard copy application forms will also be available at the ITE Colleges.

Applications for the Direct-Entry-Scheme to Polytechnic Programme can also be submitted during that window. The results will be out on Dec 26.