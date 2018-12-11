N-level results out next Monday

The Singapore-Cambridge GCE N-level results will be released next Monday.

In a news release yesterday, the Ministry of Education announced that students may collect their results from 2pm onwards at their schools.

Private candidates will receive their results via post mailed on Dec 17.

However, they may also view the results online at 2pm by using their SingPass to login to the Internet Examination Results Release System at www.seab.gov.sg

Upon collection of their results, those who wish to apply for courses at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) may do so via the ITE application portal at www.ite.edu.sg/wps/portal/intake/

Hard copy forms are also available at the ITE colleges.

DIRECT ENTRY SCHEME

Students who are eligible for the Direct Entry Scheme to Polytechnic Programme (DPP) and/or the Polytechnic Foundation Programme (PFP) will receive the respective forms from their schools. Those eligible for the DPP may apply via the ITE application portal between 2.30pm on Dec 17 and 5pm on Dec 20. The DPP posting results will be released on the same portal at 9am on Dec 24, and those who receive an offer should accept by 3pm on Dec 27.

Students who do not receive an offer should report back to school on Jan 2 for Secondary 5.

Students who are eligible for the PFP should also start Sec 5 on Jan 2, as applications only open in January on the day the GCE O-Level results are released.

Students are advised to consult their teachers and Education and Career Guidance Counsellors (ECG) upon collection of their results.

Students and their parents may also wish to book an appointment with an ECG Counsellor via 6831-1420, MOE_ECG@moe.gov.sg or bit.ly/moe_ecg