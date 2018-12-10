Nanyang Polytechnic and Koufu team up for charity

Having your artwork exhibited is an honour. To have it auctioned off for charity is even better.

Foo Ruowen, 17, was one of the 200 Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP) students from the School of Interactive and Digital Media (SIDM) who created rice-themed artworks for the Share - A Bowl of Rice local charity drive on Dec 2 at the Punggol 21 Community Club.

The annual charity drive, which was initiated by renowned Singaporean artist Tan Kay Nguan and first organised by food court operator Koufu in 2016, aims to engage the public in raising funds for the needy through art, specifically through the auction of unique rice-themed artworks.

Mr Ng Chee Meng, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and MP for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, was at the event.

Ruowen told The New Paper: "It is an honour to be a part of this initiative and to have my artwork displayed and sold for a good cause."

She took five days to complete her artwork of two bamboo shoots with a colourful bowl of rice.

Impressed by the students' creativity and quality of work from previous collaborations, Koufu and NYP joined forces for the first time.

Apart from the artworks done by students, staff of Koufu also created an additional 24 paintings for the auction.

A total of 124 artworks were available for auction during the charity event.

A spokesman from Koufu told TNP: "Not only does Share - A Bowl of Rice benefit charity, it embraces the company's Chinese roots and beliefs.

"Rice is an integral part of Chinese culture and is very close to the hearts of Singaporeans."

A panel of judges, including representatives from Koufu, SIDM lecturers as well as Mr Tan had curated a selection of 100 art-pieces that were exhibited on the day of the charity drive.

Ms Amy Soon, Assistant Director (Outreach, Alumni and Student Development) of SIDM, said: "The students' works were auctioned to raise funds for the Nanyang Polytechnic Education Fund and the Punggol North CCC Community Development Welfare Fund.

"This gave our students the opportunity to apply their talents in art design for a good cause and better understand the value of caring and giving."

A total of $141,396 was raised at the charity drive.