Nat Geo teams up with MCI for #OurHawkerCulture

In support of Singapore's nomination for Unesco's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, National Geographic has partnered with the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) to launch the #OurHawkerCulture movement.

The movement recognises the waves of change that Singapore's hawker culture has undergone - from street peddlers in the mid-1800s to more than 6,000 cooked food hawkers in 110 hawker centres today.

In a media release, Ms Karen Tan, senior director of MCI's public communications division, said: "Singapore's hawker culture represents our nations' diverse multicultural heritage and traditions, held dear in Singaporeans' hearts and passed from one generation to the next."

She added: "MCI is pleased to partner with National Geographic to tell powerful visual stories of Singapore's hawker history."

Asked about the Unesco nomination, food guru and chief executive of Makansutra K.F. Seetoh told The New Paper: "This is the best award that can be given to our hawkers and the culture they gave us.

"It beats any stars or points any food guide can give, and it is an award for all hawkers.

"It turns hawker food dining culture into an experience.

"Every visitor has to strike it off his bucket list."

Part of the #OurHawkerCulture initiative is a photography contest, open until Jan 12, for Singaporeans to share how hawker culture resonates with them.

Entries will be evaluated by National Geographic celebrity chef and host David Rocco, Mr Seetoh, as well as representatives from MCI.

The winning entries will be showcased at a roving exhibition.

Additionally, a video series, co-hosted by Mr Seetoh and Rocco, will highlight the heritage, food and people behind the scenes of local hawker culture.