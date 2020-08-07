National Day fireworks to take place at 10 locations islandwide

Organisers said they could not disclose specific locations of the fireworks to prevent crowds from gathering.

The public will be able to enjoy fireworks displays for National Day at 10 locations across the island this year.

They are in: Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Buona Vista, Jurong Lake Gardens, Marina Reservoir, Punggol, Sembawang, Tampines, Woodlands and Yew Tee.

Residents in neighbouring estates may be able to view the fireworks from their homes. However, organisers said they could not disclose specific locations, to prevent crowds gathering.

The displays will last for around five minutes and begin simultaneously at around 8.20pm after the pledge moment, at the end of the National Day Parade evening show, which will be held at the Star Vista.

Colonel Lek Seng Khoon, deputy chairman of the NDP2020 executive committee and chairman of the NDP2020 safety and security committee, said at a media conference yesterday: "It is our intent to bring the show and the NDP experience to Singaporeans, so that we can maximise the viewership of Singaporeans and share the NDP experience with as many Singaporeans as possible."

The fireworks will have an effective visible range of 1km to 8km and will burst at a height between 15 and 62 storeys, so as to be visible from people's homes.

Addressing concerns about fireworks in Housing Board estates, chairman of the NDP2020 fireworks security committee Lieutenant-Colonel Michael Enriquez said there is an "immediate safety radius around the firing site, which can range from less than a hundred meters for smaller fireworks sites to more than 400m (for larger ones) to address the safety of the public and the personnel on the ground".

DEPLOYED

Around 2,000 personnel from the Singapore Armed Forces, Singapore Police Force and Aetos, along with safe distancing ambassadors and enforcement officers, will be deployed across the island to ensure adherence to safe distancing measures for NDP-related activities.

Starting the celebrations on Sunday will be the SAF's Red Lions parachute team, who will land near the Ng Teng Fong General Hospital in Jurong East and the Sengkang General Hospital at around 9am in a tribute to front-liners battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

A scaled-down parade will take place at the Padang, the state flag will be flown across Singapore via two routes, six F-15 fighter jets will fly across the island and a mobile column will travel along five routes.

Said Col Lek: "The concept of this year's NDP is to bring the NDP experience into the homes of Singaporeans.

"As such, many of the events will be brought into the heartlands... and broadcast live on TV.

"We encourage Singaporeans to celebrate National Day with their families at home. In the event that they wish to go out... we urge that you put on a mask and observe safe distancing. Together, we can make this NDP memorable and safe."