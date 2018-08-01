National Development Ministry encourages more tech for urban solutions

National Development Minister Lawrence Wong (centre) at the launch of a new $61 million research lab for urban solutions.

Companies can soon take part in a crowd-sourcing programme to test new ideas and improve Housing Board estates.

This is one of two new ways the Ministry of National Development is encouraging more technology for the built environment sector, said its minister, Mr Lawrence Wong, yesterday.

The other is an accelerator programme for start-ups and companies in the sector.

Noting the pressures of global warming, rising sea levels and land constraints, Mr Wong said the nation must take full advantage of technology.

"Singapore v2 must be greener and smarter, more beautiful, more inclusive and more resilient than the one we currently have," he said at the launch of a new $61 million research lab for urban solutions yesterday.

He added it is "timely to build up capabilities in the urban solution space, make it exportable to serve the growing regional demand and be an infrastructure hub for Asia".

The crowd-sourcing programme widens the net for the Cool Ideas for Better HDB Living initiative, launched in 2011, from just members of the public to companies.

Participants whose ideas have been shortlisted can apply for a $10,000 grant to develop their project. Ideas shortlisted this year include a device to make the charging of plugged-in electronics safer.

Mr Wong encouraged companies to work with the HDB to pilot their innovations.

"These efforts will not only bring good solutions to benefit our HDB residents, but also allow our enterprises to showcase their innovations in our HDB estates, and eventually export these solutions overseas," he said.

Another move is an accelerator programme for start-ups, to be helmed by the Building and Construction Authority.

The new programme aims to bring in innovative built environment solutions from both local and overseas companies, through activities such as access to investor funding and mentorship, he added.

Mr Wong also encouraged companies to play a more active role in shaping the country's research and development efforts.

"Government spending in R&D should catalyse, not crowd out, more private investments," he said.

Both ideas were well- received by observers.

Association of Small and Medium Enterprises president Kurt Wee said opening the scheme to companies may see new infrastructure solutions.

"SMEs may have gathered ideas over the years but never implemented them - perhaps because the suggestion was not well received or an open call was never made," he said.