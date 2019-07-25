National framework for design industry launched

A national framework for the design industry was launched yesterday by Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing, as part of Singapore's push to become an innovation-driven economy.

The Skills Framework For Design sets out a clear list of skills, career pathways and training programmes for 25 roles, which are categorised under four tracks: business, design, innovation and technology.

It aims to help workers upgrade their skills and to help organisations become more design-led.

DesignSingapore Council (DSG) - which developed the framework with SkillsFuture Singapore and Workforce Singapore - said designers can use it to deepen and broaden their skill sets, while non-designers can use it to equip themselves with design-related skills to lead innovation in the workplace.

Some of the emerging skills listed include business model innovation, content development and strategy, and design sustainability and ethics management.

SOLUTIONS

Mr Chan said designers in Singapore can help to create solutions for major challenges such as reducing the carbon footprint, organising public housing to promote social inclusion, and retraining an entire workforce without their having to return to school.

"Designers in Singapore have a higher purpose to solve the grand challenges of our country which, if successful, can in turn be scaled to the rest of the world," he told a design industry conference, Design Conversations 2019, at Marina One.

DSG executive director Mark Wee said that the aim of the new framework is to nurture a design thinking mindset for all, as a critical skill for the future workforce.

"To thrive in this uncertain economy, we need to be constantly curious, to quickly learn, to be flexible and, frankly, we all need design skills," he said.

The demand for design skills is growing.

DSG said that between 2017 and 2022, the number of design professionals here is expected to grow by more than 12,000.

The framework was put together after consultation with some 645 employers, design associations and training providers.