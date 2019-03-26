National Wages Council seeks feedback on wage, employment issues

The National Wages Council will meet next month and in May to develop annual guidelines on wages and employment-related issues.

Those who want to submit feedback on these issues can submit them to the council, the Ministry of Manpower said in a statement yesterday.

Feedback should be shared by April 15 for it to be considered, the statement said.

The council is chaired by DBS chairman Peter Seah and comprises representatives of employers, workers and the government.

Last year, the council raised the basic monthly pay threshold for workers it gives quantitative guidelines for to $1,300, up from $1,200.

It also recommended that this group be given built-in wage increments of between $50 and $70.

For the first time, the council proposed that companies with productivity gains in the previous year give them a one-off bonus of between $300 and $600, either in a lump sum or over several payments.

In its deliberations on wage recommendations, the council considers factors such as Singapore's economic performance, as well as the domestic and global economic outlook.

Singapore's economic competitiveness, labour market conditions, inflation and productivity growth are also taken into account, it said.

Last year, Singapore's economy grew 3.2 per cent, and labour productivity grew 2.5 per cent.

Feedback can be sent by e-mail to the council's secretariat at nwc_secretariat@mom.gov.sg

It can also be sent by post to The National Wages Council, c/o Manpower Planning and Policy Division, 18 Havelock Road #07-01, Singapore 059764, or by fax to 6534 4840.