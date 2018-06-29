Navy regular deployed in counter-piracy mission after 32 years

ME4 Chiam Yeow Teck (centre, pointing to document) in Bahrain on Wednesday having a discussion with international officers in the Combined Maritime Forces.

Military Expert 4 Chiam Yeow Teck, a Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) regular, has never been deployed for an operation overseas in his 32 years of service.

Yesterday, the safety officer in a unit under the Maritime Security Task Force (MSTF) finally got his chance as the Singapore team took command of an international task force aimed at combating piracy in the Gulf of Aden.

ME4 Chiam, 52, is one of the 53 SAF personnel on a three-month deployment in Bahrain that starts this month.

As the manpower and administrative officer, he ensures all the necessary paperwork is in place, such as medical certification and passports.

Singapore took over command of the Combined Task Force 151 (CTF 151) from the Japanese Navy at a change of command ceremony in Bahrain yesterday.

This is SAF's 11th deployment to the international anti-piracy efforts in the Gulf of Aden, a main maritime trade route between Europe and Asia, near Somalia and Yemen.

The last time Singapore led CTF 151 was in 2016.

ME4 Chiam told The New Paper over the phone on Wednesday: "Obviously I am excited. I felt honoured being deployed for a mission like this.

"I have done my homework through talking to my predecessors, and they gave me good insight on what to expect, in terms of challenges and concerns."

The RSN's command team is led by Rear-Admiral Saw Shi Tat.

Since 2009, Singapore has deployed more than 1,400 personnel, five ships and one maritime patrol aircraft to this effort.

ME4 Chiam, who is married with three children, added that family support has been important for him.

His eldest daughter, 23, is a crime scene specialist with the Singapore Police Force, while his son, 22, is an SAF regular in the armour formation. The third, a daughter who is studying in junior college, plans to sign on with the Republic of Singapore Air Force in the future.

ME4 Chiam said: "They are excited for me to be deployed, and we have been communicating over WhatsApp every day, even though I am overseas.

"Through this deployment, I hope to gain some exposure and knowledge to take home to my current job (at MSTF) and contribute to Singapore's maritime security."