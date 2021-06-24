NCID nurse among three unlinked cases in community

A nurse at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) who had interacted with Covid-19 patients was among three unlinked cases in the community reported yesterday.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said the nurse was fully vaccinated and dons full personal protective equipment at work.

She developed a runny nose and sore throat on Monday night and sought medical treatment at a general practitioner's clinic the next day, where she was tested.

Her earlier tests from rostered routine testing (RRT) - the last being on June 10 - were all negative.

Her serology test result is negative for the N antigen, which suggests the presence of an early infection.

Linked cases yesterday include a cashier at Mustafa Shopping Centre, a nurse at the National Heart Centre, and two children.

The 34-year-old cashier at Mustafa Shopping Centre was added to the cluster at Bukit Merah View Market & Food Centre, which has now 82 cases.

The National Heart Centre nurse was linked to the cluster at Block 90 Redhill Close, which currently has four patients.

The 31-year-old man was detected through community surveillance testing for the area. He is a family member and household contact of previous cases.

He is fully vaccinated and his earlier tests from RRT - the last being on June 16 - were all negative for the virus.

Meanwhile, MOH announced four new Covid-19 clusters yesterday.

The children were added to a new cluster linked to a 38-year-old foreign domestic worker who was confirmed to have the infection on Sunday.

One is an eight-year-old pupil at Alexandra Primary School and the other is a four-year-old pre-schooler at My First Skool (Tanjong Pagar Plaza).

Both are household contacts of the maid and family members.

Of the 10 linked cases in the community reported yesterday, eight had already been placed under quarantine and two were detected through surveillance testing.

There were also nine imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice, said MOH. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

22 New cases

35 Deaths

10 Community, linked

141 In hospital

3 Community, unlinked

62470 Total cases

9 Imported

62098 Total recovered