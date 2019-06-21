NDP 2019 funpack goes green

This year's funpack focuses on sustainability by encouraging attendees to reuse items such as bamboo straws, a sports water bottle and the versatile funpack itself.

Sustainability is a priority for this year's National Day Parade (NDP) funpack.

A highlight for many NDP attendees, this year's funpack, unveiled yesterday by the NDP executive committee, seeks to encourage sustainable practices by including practical and reusable items.

Among the items in the funpack are reusable bamboo drinking straws, and a 750ml sports water bottle designed with a hands-free spout.

In addition, the funpack itself, which can be carried as both a backpack and a sling bag, is designed with versatility in mind to encourage everyday use after the NDP.

Military Expert (ME) 6 Ignatius Tham, chairman of the NDP 2019 logistics and finance committee, told the media that the committee worked closely with the National Environmental Agency to ensure the funpack and its items were reusable, in light of the agency's Year Towards Zero Waste initiative in 2019.

And unused ponchos will be collected at the end of each rehearsal and preview to be given out at the next one.

Partnering with Temasek Foundation, the committee has also designed the funpack to function as an "Emergency Ready Bag", to encourage Singaporeans to prepare a bag of essential items in the event of an emergency.

Each funpack comes with a label to guide Singaporeans on what to pack, along with two QR codes that will launch the websites of the Singapore Civil Defence Force for more information on preparing a ready bag, and the Singapore Red Cross Society for details about a free cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and automated external defibrillators (AED) course.

The funpack includes NDP staples such as snacks and a miniature flag.

Said ME6 Tham: "This year's NDP theme is Our Singapore. We want to be the pioneers for the future generation. Why not choose this year to promote reuse?"