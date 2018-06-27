NDP funpacks will feature art by special education students

Some of the young designers of this year's National Day Parade funpacks holding the bags bearing their artwork. TNP PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

This year's National Day Parade (NDP) funpacks feature art from special education students for the first time, letting young artists from places such as the Cerebral Palsy Alliance Singapore School contribute to the celebrations.

The designs on the funpacks are in line with this year's NDP theme, We Are Singapore, representing Singaporeans from different walks of life overcoming challenges and achieving their aspirations.

There are 18 designs, contributed by 18 special education schools. The schools were approached last September, and the designs were submitted by 38 students over five months.

President Halimah Yacob, who met some of the artists at an engagement event at the Marina Bay Floating Platform yesterday, said she was inspired to see their works included in this year's National Day.

"It is really wonderful to me that on this year's National Day, we also incorporate students from the special needs schools," said Madam Halimah. "These funpacks are going to thousands of Singaporeans… so that is really, really heartwarming."

About 250,000 funpacks will be distributed this year, in the form of tote bags to display the artworks clearly.

The funpacks contain items such as a shaker that lights up in four colours as well as Singapore-made snacks. There is also an art booklet featuring the artists' stories.

Those attending this year's parade at the Marina Bay Floating Platform must collect their funpacks at distribution points before the parade.

NDP logistics and finance committee chairman Quek Yew Sing said: "We have kept the items to a bare minimum, and the funpacks come with a rubbish bag to allow people to throw away their waste properly."