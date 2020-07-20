NDP packs ready for collection from today at CCs and RCs

The pack will include hand sanitisers and face masks, besides snacks and canned drinks.

Singapore residents can collect the National Day Parade 2020 packs at community centres or clubs (CCs) and residents' committee (RC) centres from today, the People's Association (PA) said on Saturday.

As part of this year's concept to bring the National Day Parade (NDP) into homes amid the coronavirus pandemic, the NDP2020 executive committee will be giving a Singapore Together Pack to every Singaporean and permanent resident (PR) household. Each household can collect one pack.

The packs can be collected at all CCs from today to Aug 2. They are also available at all RC centres from today to Sunday.

Collection times are from 10am to 6pm, excluding public holidays. Residents must present their NRIC at the collection counters for verification.

The PA advised only one member from each household to collect the pack - to avoid crowding at collection points. Safe distancing measures and temperature taking will also be implemented at the collection centres.

It added: "In line with the NDP2020 theme 'Together, A Stronger Singapore', the Singapore Together Pack demonstrates our solidarity as a united, inclusive and resilient nation amidst Covid-19, and presents Singaporeans with a physical connection to the NDP experience."

The pack will include hand sanitisers, a thermometer and face masks, besides snacks and canned drinks.

Residents can go to sgtogetherpack.gowhere.gov.sg to find the nearest collection centres.

This year's packs feature 10 designs on the bags by aspiring artists with disabilities from seven organisations, in collaboration with SG Enable, as well as 10 designs by Primary 5 pupils, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education.

President Halimah Yacob met some of these artists at the Enabling Village near Redhill last Saturday. She said: "Despite Covid-19, I am glad artists with disabilities and P5 students have a platform to showcase their talents and aspirations at this year's parade."

INCLUSIVE

She added that involving artists with disabilities in this year's NDP is in line with the focus of the President's Challenge 2020 on empowering persons with disabilities.

"Through our collective effort, we can build a more caring and inclusive Singapore that embraces different abilities."

As part of her visit, Madam Halimah also penned her aspirations for Singapore on an "Our Heart for Singapore" card, which is found in every pack.

The cards encourage Singaporeans to share their reflections and gratitude, and to pledge themselves to worthy causes.