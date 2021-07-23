NDP postponed to Aug 21, rally pushed to Aug 29

The National Day Parade (NDP) this year will be postponed to Aug 21 after the end of the latest Covid-19 restrictions, said the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) yesterday.

With NDP pushed back, the National Day Rally originally scheduled for Aug 22 will now be held on Aug 29, the Prime Minister's Office said last night.

Mindef's announcement came as Singapore reverted to stricter measures under phase two (heightened alert) for a month starting yesterday, and this is scheduled to last until Aug 18, after National Day.

A ceremonial parade will be held on Aug 9 instead to mark Singapore's 56th year since independence. It will be similar to the one held last year at the Padang but will take place at the Marina Bay floating platform, added Mindef.

Heartland fireworks and Red Lions displays previously announced to be held on Aug 7 and 8 will be cancelled. The NDP rehearsal planned for tomorrow, and the preview on July 31 have also been postponed.

To prepare for the NDP on Aug 21, rehearsals will be conducted later in smaller component groups, said Mindef. The dates will not be announced to discourage crowds from gathering around Marina Bay.

"Since 1966, the NDP has been held every year to mark Singapore's independence. This national event brings together Singaporeans from all walks of life, as one united people to affirm our unity and nationhood," added Mindef.