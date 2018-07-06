NDP spotlight on five who overcame adversity

Spectacular lights and sounds, brilliant bursts of fireworks and catchy melodies have been familiar staples in past National Day Parades.

But for this year's creative director Boo Junfeng, the show will not just be a spectacle, but also an introspective look into the lives of Singaporeans who have overcome adversity.

Thefilm-maker, who won the Grand Prix (Grand Prize) at the Fribourg International Film Festival last year with his drama Apprentice, will tell the stories of five Singaporeans across different generations.

It will be done through an integrated film and mass-display performance featuring over 3,300 participants across three acts and a grand finale.

"It really is about how we can look at the personal. Unity is also about our own experiences as human beings and the challenges we face every day," said Mr Boo at an NDP media showcase on Wednesday. "These are things that bond us."

One of the main characters of the film is Madam Mary Klass, 83, who overcame her father's opposition to represent Singapore in athletics at the 1956 Olympics.

Mr Boo said: "These are experiences that are still happening today with anyone who has ambitions but is facing obstacles... There's a timelessness to what the stories are about."

Overcoming personal challenges is a theme that strikes home for Ms Yeo Bee Loon, 40, the main choreographer for the Act 3 dance presented by about 650 volunteers from the Singapore Soka Association.

Amid her gruelling NDP rehearsal schedule, which takes up to five days a week, she has to care for her 76-year-old father, who has Stage 4 lymph node cancer.

"The theme of the act - Our Spirit, Our Strength - really resonates with me," said Ms Yeo, who is married with a seven-year-old daughter.

The Red Lions, a perennial highlight, will be jumping from higher than ever at 3,800m. In a first, they will be joined by the naval combat divers free-falling into the waters next to the Marina Bay Floating Platform from about 1,800m.

Also featuring at the NDP are a procession of boats and floats around the Marina Bay and beloved mascots such as Sharity Elephant.

NDP show committee chairman Goh Pei Ming, 35, said: "This year's show will be exciting, engaging and emotive, and we hope to inspire Singaporeans out there."