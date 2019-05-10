NEA: Coffins have been removed from Kallang River

The two empty coffins floating in the Kallang River were removed soon after the National Environment Agency (NEA) was alerted on Wednesday.

Replying to queries by The New Paper, NEA said yesterday that it was alerted just before noon on Wednesday about two coffins in the Kallang River near Upper Boon Keng Road.

"Our cleaning contractor was activated, and the coffins were removed from the river at around 1.30pm," NEA added.

Mr S.V. Khanthan, managing director of Singapore Indian Casket, believes they were from overseas and did not comply with Mandai Crematorium's size requirements.

Such coffins, used to repatriate bodies to Singapore, must be disposed of by companies providing such services.

"This should not have happened. It is sad and disrespectful," Mr Khanthan told TNP.

He said it should be possible to trace the coffins' origins.

NEA, which is investigating, urged businesses and the public to keep the waterways clean by not dumping pollutant discharge or bulky items. - SERAFINA BASCIANO