NEA: Four new funeral parlours to be launched over next 10 years

The four earmarked sites in various parts of Singapore.

The four earmarked sites in various parts of Singapore.

The four earmarked sites in various parts of Singapore.

The four earmarked sites in various parts of Singapore.

Four new funeral parlour sites will be launched for development to cope with the growing demands for such services here.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) announced in a statement yesterday that this will be done over the next decade or so.

The four earmarked sites, which will be progressively launched, are in various parts of Singapore to provide a better distribution of funeral parlour services for bereaved families and their visitors.

They are located at Ang Mo Kio Street 63 near the SBS Transit bus depot, the industrial area at Bukit Batok Street 23, Woodlands Industrial Park E8 and Mandai Road, near the Mandai Crematorium and Columbarium.

Public funeral parlours are currently located at Sin Ming Drive, Lavender Street, Ubi, Geylang Bahru and Toa Payoh Industrial Hub.

Annual demand for wake spaces is expected to grow in tandem with resident deaths, which is projected to rise to about 40,000 by 2040, said NEA.

"After-death facilities are an important public infrastructure that accord dignity to the deceased, as well as comfort to bereaved families, in accordance with religious and cultural practices and preferences," the agency added.

"NEA will continue to work with land use planners to meet the long-term demand for funeral spaces and ensure they are ready ahead of demand."

Some of the developments might require Singaporeans to make some adjustments and accommodation but the agencies involved will try their best to minimise disruption, said NEA.

The new complexes will include designs such as visual barriers to minimise impact to neighbours and will include measures to ensure the traffic situation around them is manageable, with adequate parking facilities.

NEA said it will gather feedback from neighbouring stakeholders and incorporate relevant suggestions into the development of the sites.