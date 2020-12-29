NEA to remove access control measures at seven markets

The National Environment Agency (NEA) said yesterday that from next Monday, it will be removing access control measures at seven markets here.

These measures were set up to protect public health and to make sure that there was effective safe distancing in the markets.

The seven markets are:

Block 221A/B Boon Lay Place

Block 448 Clementi Avenue 3

Block 628 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4

Block 58 New Upper Changi Road

Block 4A Eunos Crescent

Block 216 Bedok North Street 1

Block 630 Bedok Reservoir Road

These markets join 20 others that have had such measures removed since April. The access control measures were initially implemented in 40 crowded markets.

Under such measures, members of the public are not allowed to enter once the number of patrons in each market reaches the stipulated allowable capacity.

NEA said the measures will still be in place at 13 markets as they still see long queues.