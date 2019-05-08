NEA reveals new 'eye-catching' CWO vests to deter litterbugs

The new vests in luminous pink and yellow.

Get caught littering and you could end up not so pretty in pink (and yellow). The National Environment Agency has revamped its Corrective Work Order yellow vests by injecting a dash of luminous pink to make them even more "readily distinguishable" in a bid to deter offenders.

The lurid yellow vests worn by littering offenders served with Corrective Work Orders (CWOs) and made to clean the streets have been "revamped" by the National Environment Agency (NEA) to make them even more "readily distinguishable", in a bid to deter offenders.

The garish garments, now in an eye-catching luminous pink and yellow combo, are among a range of measures being introduced by the NEA, which is also turning to technology to ensure the Republic remains rubbish-free.

Last year, it used cameras and video analytics to catch culprits and issued about 39,000 fines for littering - 7,000 more than in 2017.

The number of CWOs issued rose by 30 per cent, from about 2,000 cases in 2017 to about 2,600 last year.

Giving the figures yesterday, NEA said the new technologies have "enhanced the effectiveness of our enforcement operations by optimising the limited enforcement manpower and prioritising the monitoring of known littering and smoking hot spots".

Under the Environmental Public Health Act, the maximum fine for a littering offence is $2,000 for the first court conviction, $4,000 for the second, and $10,000 for the third and subsequent convictions.

Recalcitrant offenders prosecuted in court may be issued a fine and/or CWO.

Introduced in 1992, the CWO requires recalcitrant offenders to clean public areas for a minimum of three hours, up to a maximum of 12 hours.

NEA said: "This regime serves to increase recalcitrant offenders' awareness of the impact of littering, as well as experience the difficulties faced by cleaners."

The design of the CWO vest was revised to raise visibility and increase its deterrence effect, it said, adding that it has been working with partners such as the Public Hygiene Council to encourage members of the public to exercise social graciousness.