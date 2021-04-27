NEA steps up efforts to control crowds at Geylang Serai, Tekka markets

Security personnel patrolling Geylang Serai Market in anticipation of a rise in the number of visitors ahead of Hari Raya Puasa.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) has stepped up efforts to control crowds at Geylang Serai and Tekka markets ahead of Hari Raya Puasa.

In response to queries, the agency said yesterday that more officers have been deployed to enforce safe distancing at the two popular markets.

The officers will stop people from entering the markets if there is crowding at particular sections, an NEA spokesman said.

Other measures include having markings on floors to remind people to keep a safe distance from one another.

Geylang Serai Market was one of four popular wet markets where entry restrictions were imposed during the circuit breaker period last year.

Patrons were allowed to visit on odd or even dates, depending on the last digit of their identity card number.

The curbs were eased last September, but capacity limits remained in force. Only 300 people are allowed to be inside Geylang Serai Market at any one point in time, while the cap for Tekka Market is 200.

"Patrons should expect some waiting time to enter these popular markets," said the NEA spokesman, adding that signs indicating the expected waiting time will be put up.

When The Straits Times visited Geylang Serai Market yesterday at 11.30am, there was no crowd as most of the shops were closed.

Shop owners told ST that there were significantly fewer customers this year during the Ramadan period, blaming this on the growing popularity of online shopping and people's reluctance to wait in line.

Dried goods seller Ridwan Umar, 63, said he had to open his stall all week, one day more than previously, to make up for the poor business.

"Previously, many people had to line up in the hot sun or even rain to enter the market. It was very uncomfortable for elderly shoppers who had to stand in line for a long time."

NEW SHELTER

"Hopefully, the new shelter that has been put up will make the experience more pleasant and convince more people to shop here," he said, referring to the new canopy erected to shelter customers as they queue to enter the market.

Other stall owners expect the crowds to grow in days to come.

At Tekka Market, stall owners told ST that they had not observed a noticeable rise in the number of patrons at the popular market.

"The crowd is only so-so, smaller than pre-Covid-19 times, and business has dropped," said Mr Zainal Ahmad, 74, who sells Malay food.

"As Ramadan is approaching and Covid-19 has slowed down, I was expecting a bigger crowd."

The food centre, however, was bustling at lunch hour.

ADDITIONAL REPORTING: LUQMANUL HAKIM ISMAIL & SIVAKAMI ARUNACHALAM