Nearly 108,000 workers hit by outbreak to get up to $300

NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng (centre) was at Gardens by the Bay to distribute care packages to workers.

Close to 108,000 workers in sectors that have been badly affected by the coronavirus outbreak will each get a one-time payment of up to $300.

This is part of the NTUC Care Fund, to which the Government, the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) and its affiliated unions and associations have committed $25 million.

Speaking to workers from the cleaning, security, retail and transport industries at Gardens by the Bay yesterday, NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng said he hopes the cash relief and other assistance programmes launched by NTUC will ease the burden on its union members and improve prospects.

Union members who have been retrenched with retrenchment benefits not exceeding $6,500 are eligible for the one-off payment.

Meanwhile, existing union members with dependants living in the same household and had earnings of $3,400 or less before the outbreak will receive $300.

Those without dependants and live alone will receive $100 if they originally earned $1,500 or less.

Workers who signed up as union members after March 1 will receive a smaller amount.

New members with dependants will be given $200, and those without dependants will be given $50.

To qualify for the cash relief, they must have suffered a loss of income of at least 30 per cent.

Alternatively, they must be self-employed and experienced a sharp drop in earnings due to job or event cancellations arising from Covid-19.

Mr Ng, who was at Gardens by the Bay to distribute care packages to workers, said: "Together, we want to make sure that (during) this difficult period, NTUC is alongside our workers."

SHOW OF SOLIDARITY

Encouraging union members to come forward if they require assistance, Mr Ng said the NTUC Care Fund is "a show of solidarity and care".

NTUC is also supporting its union members through existing programmes that provide additional relief and enable them to upgrade their skills, such as Lift-Up Pathfinder, which provides members with customised training worth up to $500.

Union members may apply for the one-time cash relief and other assistance schemes through their unions or NTUC between March 25 and Sept 30.

There is also a new Government-NTUC Driver Care Fund (DCF) for those private-hire car (PHC) drivers who did not qualify for the Special Relief Fund aid package that was announced last month.

PHC drivers in need of assistance impacted by the coronavirus slowdown can apply for the new fund, said Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan on Facebook yesterday.

Eligible drivers will receive a one-off $300 in cash or kind. Application for DCF starts now till April 17.