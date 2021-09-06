Nearly $178m in bookings made for SingapoRediscovers Vouchers

As at Sept 1, about 1.2 million adult Singapore citizens had used their SingapoRediscovers Vouchers (SRV) at least once, making nearly 1.5 million transactions, said the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

The bookings amounted to about $178 million in vouchers and cash payments.

Launched last December, the SingapoRediscovers Vouchers scheme was designed to prop up the tourism sector in Singapore, which has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.

All Singaporeans aged 18 and above have until Dec 31 to use $100 worth of vouchers on hotels, attractions and tours.

The vouchers can be redeemed through five online booking platforms: Changi Recommends, GlobalTix, Traveloka, Trip.com and Klook.

To entice more people to redeem their SRV, Klook and UOB Travel Planners have, since Aug 2, offered about $40,000 worth of NTUC vouchers at 16 SRV counters islandwide that they operate.

For each SRV redemption made, a $10 NTUC voucher is issued. The incentive is valid for the first 250 redemptions at each of the 16 locations.

STB has also made it more convenient for people to redeem their vouchers. They can use their NRIC, national service identification document or Singapore passport to do so at 34 locations, including community centres and clubs (CCs).

The new method comes after concerns over the process surfaced last year. Previously, people had to log into their Singpass account to redeem the vouchers, which the less tech-savvy found difficult.

Mr Chan Wai On, 69, was among the first few in line to redeem his $100 SRV last Friday morning at Bukit Batok CC.

He and his wife, 71, had wanted to use their vouchers since the scheme was launched last December but do not know how to use Singpass well.

Mr Chan said: "It is good they do everything for you (at the counter). I know what time my tour starts and how to contact my tour guide."

The couple booked, via Klook, a $100 walking tour at Boat Quay, followed by dinner at a seafood restaurant.

Those visiting the CCs can have their documents scanned by staff using a government application. A time-sensitive personal voucher code will be generated, which staff will use to help make the booking.

As part of fraud prevention features, STB said citizens are required to present their identification documents in person to redeem their digital SRV, and only SRV Ambassadors are able to scan the documents.

Klook said with the September school holidays this week, it has seen high demand for family-friendly attractions.

Industry operators are optimistic that the SRV scheme will help them tide over the pandemic now that more than 80 per cent of the population has been vaccinated.