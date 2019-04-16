Nearly 2.6m Singaporeans eligible to vote

There are about 2.6 million Singaporeans who are eligible to vote in the next election.

The Elections Department (ELD) said yesterdaythe Registers of Electors is now available for public inspection.

The register contained a total of 2,594,740 electors as of yesterday. Singaporeans who did not vote previously and had their names removed from the register may apply to have their names restored.

Those who wish to be registered as an overseas elector to vote at a designated overseas polling station will need to re-register if they have not done so after Feb 1.

They are required to have been in Singapore for at least 30 days between Feb 1, 2016, and Jan 31, this year.

Applications for restoration will not be processed when the writ for an election is issued until after Nomination Day if the election is not contested, or until after Polling Day if there is a poll.

Applications for registration as an overseas elector will not be processed from the third day after the writ for an election is issued until after Nomination Day if the election is uncontested, or until after Polling Day.

You can apply at httpwww.eld.gov.sg/online.html

Singaporeans may check their particulars in the registers through the following channels:

The ELD website

Community centres or clubs with their NRIC/passport

Singapore overseas missions that serve as overseas registration centres with their NRIC/passport

The ELD at 11 Prinsep Link with their NRIC/passport.

- DAVID SUN