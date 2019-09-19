Nearly $30,000 of e-vaporisers, accessories seized

The items were shipped to Singapore as toys.

A total of 63 sets of electronic vaporisers (e-vaporisers) and 2,368 e-vaporiser accessories with a street value of almost $30,000 have been seized in a joint effort by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).

The orders were made online from overseas sellers and were shipped to Singapore as toys.

ICA and HSA said in a joint statement yesterday that 31 parcels containing 27 sets of e-vaporisers and 400 pieces of related accessories were seized.

ICA observed anomalies in scanned images of parcels on Sept 9.

HSA was then alerted and conducted house searches on the listed addresses on Sept 12 and 13 where they found more illegal e-vaporisers and accessories.

Eleven suspects are assisting HSA in investigations.

From January to August, HSA caught 43 illegal e-vaporiser sellers. Since Feb 1 last year, it is illegal to possess, purchase or use e-vaporisers, punishable with a fine up to $2,000.

Anyone with information on the illegal importation, distribution or sales of e-vaporisers can contact the Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684-2036 or 6684-2037.