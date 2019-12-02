Nee Soon South to have first ‘Super Low Energy’ CC

Nee Soon GRC MP Lee Bee Wah looking at plans for the new Nee Soon South CC.

Nee Soon South Community Club (CC) will be the first CC in Singapore to be certified a Super Low Energy Building.

Unveiling the plans yesterday, Dr Lee Bee Wah, an MP for Nee Soon GRC as well as grassroots adviser, said impending upgrading works to the building will allow it to halve its energy consumption levels.

Meanwhile, solar panels on the roof will generate energy to cover other consumption needs.

"Climate change is a major issue and we have to do whatever we can to reduce our carbon emissions," said Dr Lee.

A Super Low Energy Building is defined by the Building and Construction Authority as one that achieves at least 40 per cent energy savings based on prevailing codes.

Other than the solar panels, the CC will incorporate sustainable features such as a design that taps natural ventilation and lighting, as well as the planting of more greenery.

The building will also have smart energy management systems, which employ technology to reduce the energy consumption of lights as well as plug load, which is the energy used by equipment plugged into a power outlet.

Besides becoming a more energy-efficient building, the CC will also be the first in Singapore to be dementia-friendly.

That means there will be clearer signage, zoning of areas by colours, as well as rest areas for seniors.

This comes after previously announced plans to have clearer signage for Housing Board blocks in Nee Soon South, as well as fresh coats of bright paint on walls and pillars, to make it easier for those with dementia to find their way home.

"We want to take every opportunity to make our facilities dementia-friendly," said Dr Lee.

The upgrading works are slated to begin next May, and are targeted for completion by the middle of 2022. This will be the CC's first major upgrade since it opened in 2003.