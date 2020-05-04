Need to reconnect? These online sharing sessions can help

Some may hesitate at the prospect of sharing their inner thoughts with strangers.

But a new initiative by social enterprise Hush TeaBar has brought about 30 people together to do just that.

The initiative, called Hush+anywhere, aims to promote mental wellness and social inclusion during the coronavirus pandemic through weekly one-hour sessions on video conferencing platform Zoom.

Experts had previously warned that the ongoing pandemic and social isolation arising from measures to curb the outbreak would affect the mental well-being of people by inducing fear, anxiety and even depression.

For the team behind the initiative, there was a need for people to take stock of their lives and consider the well-being of others.

Hush TeaBar lead partner Dr Edwin Ng, 40, said: "Depression, anxiety, addiction and even suicidal ideation thrive under conditions of perceived and actual isolation.

"For better or for worse, the shutting down of public spaces and the slowing down of the economy is giving humanity a chance to rest, reflect and reset."

He added: "Now that people are at home, Hush+anywhere can help them make use of the situation to pause to reconnect with themselves and others."

Dr Ng and his team, which comprises individuals who are hearing impaired and those recovering from mental health conditions, have conducted six Hush+anywhere sessions for two separate programmes since the initiative's April 9 launch.

Pausing To Reconnect, the initiative's first programme, takes the form of fortnightly sessions held at 8pm on Thursdays. They help participants identify and share emotions they may be experiencing.

Its second programme, Community Practice: Resilience aims to cultivate psychological resilience among participants through sessions conducted every Wednesday at 8pm.

During the sessions, participants are guided through breathing-awareness exercises and learn basic sign language.

They are then given prompts to express themselves through drawings done in their non-dominant hand, before presenting their finished products to one another over the video call.

Mr Low Kok Wah, 41, the lead deaf partner at Hush TeaBar, said it gives him great satisfaction to see participants enjoying the sessions.

For one participant, Ms Hilda Teo, losing the routine of going out every day has proven challenging. But she is learning to take things one day at a time with the help of the sessions.

The 23-year-old student said: "I was pleasantly surprised by the end of the first session and felt more calm and centred... it helped settle down my thoughts and be present."

Those interested in taking part can register at hush.peatix.com. The sessions are free, although donations are welcome.