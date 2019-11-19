TNP columnist Neil Humphreys lands three-book deal with UK publisher Muswell Press

Best-selling author and The New Paper sports columnist Neil Humphreys has landed a three-book deal with UK crime fiction publisher Muswell Press for a gritty crime series.

His new book Bloody Foreigners, the third instalment of his popular Inspector Low series, following Marina Bay Sins (2015) and Rich Kill Poor Kill (2016), will be released in the UK next June, making it his first internationally published book.

The next two titles are expected in 2021.

Set in London, Bloody Foreigners will revolve around its bipolar Singaporean protagonist, Detective Inspector Stanley Low, a "Chinese misanthrope thrown into the middle of a divided Britain and dealing with both a racist serial killer who can't stop killing foreigners and an ex-girlfriend who wants to kill him".

Humphreys, 44, who grew up in Dagenham in England and lives in Singapore, told The New Paper: "My current publisher Marshall Cavendish acknowledged that the UK sees a much bigger market for crime thrillers. So it's very exciting that Muswell Press liked my book about a Singaporean detective."

The launch of Bloody Foreigners was initially slated for next September, but upon reading the manuscript, Muswell Press decided to push the date earlier to June - in time for its summer releases, the peak period for crime fiction.

Muswell Press said in a statement: "We are really delighted to be publishing such a gritty, engrossing and timely thriller.

"Detective Inspector Stanley Low is a brilliantly contrary yet charismatic character and we are thrilled to welcome him and his hugely talented creator Neil Humphreys to the burgeoning Muswell crime list."

In addition, 108 Media, an international production company based in Toronto, is developing Bloody Foreigners into an international television series.

Humphreys initially snagged a deal with 108 Media for an animated television series for his children's book Abbie Rose & The Magic Suitcase, which he has already written 13 episodes for.

He said: "I grew up watching crime thrillers in the UK. I've always wanted to write for television, but I always knew that it would be 10 times harder. So I am very grateful to see my career go one full circle. My inspiration (for Inspector Low) was just a lifetime of watching those programmes."