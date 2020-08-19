Neil Humphreys' latest children's book takes on rich-poor divide

After the Covid-19 pandemic led to the postponement of Mr Neil Humphreys' book launch in London and cancellation of another in Singapore, the best-selling author and The New Paper sports columnist is grateful that he's "third time lucky" with his latest offering.

Wrong Time To Fight Crime, the third instalment of his popular Princess Incognito children's book series, is now available at Goguru.com.sg, Amazon.sg and major bookstores at the retail price of $14.95.

It tells the story of Sabrina, an undercover princess who learns to empathise with students living in rundown housing estates and dealing with petty crime, absent parents and bullying.

Mr Humphreys, who grew up in a poor neighbourhood in Dagenham, England, and lives in Singapore, wanted his young readers to be aware of the divide between the rich and poor.

The 45-year-old told The New Paper: "These issues are real. I grew up with them."

Sadly, bullying was also a subject that was brought to his attention when Mr Humphreys went on school visits to promote his previous books.

He said: "It's made worse, I believe, by society's increasing obsession with materialism and the rising rich-poor divide.

"So I decided to take on both issues in the third book.

"A person's compassion must mean more than the size of a bank account."

The launch of the second book in the series, Nightmare At The Museum, had to be cancelled, but the book went on sale earlier this year.

Mr Humphreys landed a three-book deal with UK publisher Muswell Press last year for a crime series.

But the July launch of his first internationally published book Bloody Foreigners was postponed because of the pandemic.

NEGATIVE

He said the pandemic has had a negative effect on the publishing industry.

So it is "vitally important" to contribute content and put products on the shelves, as well as provide young readers with an "entertaining distraction from the constant fear and apprehension of Covid-19".

"This year has been nothing but relentless misery," he said.

"At least they can stick their heads in my books for a few hours, escape this depressing reality and have a few laughs."