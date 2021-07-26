Neil Humphreys' new crime book makes it to top of best-selling list

Neil Humphreys's book Bloody Foreigners is his first to be internationally published.

Crime does not pay, but it seems to be working out for English author and The New Paper sports columnist Neil Humphreys.

His new book, Bloody Foreigners, the third part of his Inspector Low crime thriller series, has garnered much attention in both the Singapore and British markets since its July 12 and 21 release respectively.

The novel was the No. 1 best-selling book at Times Bookstores and in third place at Books Kinokuniya. It is also his first internationally published book, and it will be released in other countries over the next few months.

Humphreys, 46, told The New Paper: "Considering the tough times that we are currently going through, the thought of someone visiting a bookstore to purchase my book is so humbling."

He added: "When I visited Times at Waterway Point, a lovely woman came over to get her book signed and mentioned it was the first book she bought in over three years. I thought: Something unique is happening here."

A launch party for Bloody Foreigners that was held over Zoom last week was also memorable for him.

UNFORGETTABLE

Humphreys said: "Having an international best-selling author like Tony Parsons pop up on Zoom and ask the first question of the night, with my family and friends listening in, is something I will never forget."

He also hopes for the novel to trigger some debate and discussion among his readers.

He said that rising racial tensions in both the UK and Singapore, along with the growing wealth gap, is causing the need for bipolar Singaporean protagonist, Inspector Low, to represent the middle ground and stand as a voice to address these issues.

Humphreys aims to continue writing follow-ups to Bloody Foreigners and his children's book series, Princess Incognito.