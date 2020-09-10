N.E.mation! 2021 is looking for young animators

N.E.mation! 2021, the annual digital animation competition for young people to explore what Total Defence means to them, is looking for young animators between the ages of 17 and 25 currently enrolled in post-secondary educational institutions.

Form teams of three to four, and produce a story idea for a 30-second animation clip based on the theme Together We Keep Singapore Strong.

The top 10 teams that creatively express a story on what Total Defence — military, civil, economic, social, digital and psychological — means to them and how it can be put into action will go on to produce their stories into 30-second animation clips under the supervision of industry mentors.

The animation clips will be aired on various media platforms in Jan and Feb 2021 and become part of Singapore’s heritage when they are stored with the National Archives of Singapore.

Said Mr Ervin Han, co-founder of Robot Playground Media: “N.E.mation! is a national platform for young animators to showcase their work, hone their skills, and gain exposure.

“It is also an opportunity for young animators to share with Singapore their takes and ideas on how Total Defence can be put into action. I encourage young animators to take up this challenge and through their talent and passion, creatively present their stories and inspire the nation.”

A panel of industry professionals and members of the public will judge the clips in January 2021.

Register now at www.gevme.com/nemation21-contest-youth. Closing date for story submission is Sep 14, 11.59 pm.

Held annually since 2007, N.E.mation! is organised by Nexus, the Ministry of Defence department overseeing National Education and Total Defence.