NetLink Trust: Internet expected to be fully restored by today

Internet service is expected to be fully restored to affected areas in eastern Singapore by today, said fibre broadband network builder NetLink Trust.

It had previously said services would be progressively restored by late afternoon yesterday.

But it revised the timing as restoration works were still ongoing and some telecom service providers still faced service difficulties, NetLink Trust said in an update yesterday evening.

About 10,000 customers in Pasir Ris, Tampines, Changi and Loyang were affected by the service interruption after several fibre cables were severed by a contractor performing construction works on Tampines Avenue 9 for a third party.

SERIOUS

NetLink Trust said it took a serious view of disruption in services caused by errant third parties and is investigating the matter.

Earlier, the three major telcos - Singtel, StarHub and M1- and Internet service provider MyRepublic said most of their services had been restored.

In an update at 7.25pm, StarHub said that most of its affected fibre services were back to normal and it would continue to work with NetLink Trust to restore service to the remaining affected customers as quickly as possible.

Singtel said in a 1.40pm update in a Facebook post that "virtually all of the services affected" by the cut had been restored.

It said earlier that all fixed voice services had been restored by 2am.

M1 said at around noon that services had been restored for most of its affected customers but full service restoration was still ongoing.

MyRepublic also said most of its affected lines had been restored and it was in close contact with NetLink Trust to ensure the restoration of the remaining affected lines.

Singtel and M1 said their affected customers will receive a local mobile data waiver for the period of the interruption.