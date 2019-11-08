Nets Tap cards can be used to pay for public transport from next week

Commuters with Nets Tap contactless cards can use them to pay for public bus and train rides starting Nov 16. Participating banks include DBS/POSB, OCBC and United Overseas Bank.

This is the third payment mode to be added to the Land Transport Authority (LTA)'s SimplyGo service, launched with Mastercard in April, then Visa in June.

LTA said yesterday it is working with EZ-Link to allow commuters to upgrade their ez-link cards to enjoy SimplyGo benefits, like topping up on-the-go. With SimplyGo, commuters can use contactless cards or mobile wallets, like Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay, to pay for public transport fares.

The service also lets those who sign up for a SimplyGo account at simplygo.com.sg or via the mobile app to view their travel history and get notified of their fares after each trip.

Mastercard, Visa and Nets Tap contactless cardholders do not need to pre-register their cards and will be charged the same fares as those who use travel cards like ez-link cards.