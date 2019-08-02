Singapore

Never too old to fly

Never too old to fly
PHOTO: IFLY SINGAPORE
John Tan
Aug 02, 2019 06:00 am

A record number of seniors took flight for the first time at iFly Singapore on July 22. With an average age of 67, the 32 seniors were the beneficiaries of iFly Singapore's Silver Flight Heroes programme.

Organised as part of its National Day celebrations, the initiative is a collaboration with RSVP Singapore and Care Corner Senior Services to encourage active ageing among members of the Merdeka and Pioneer generations.

The two oldest flyers in the group were 82 years old. 

MOE and MSF stress that resources are available for youths at risk
Singapore

Measures in place to tackle teen suicide

Related Stories

Maid rescued from 4th-storey window ledge at Bendemeer

Thoughtless remarks, careless words can undo racial harmony: Minister

Blessing to help others, says longtime nurse

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

COMMUNITY ISSUES

John Tan

Read articles by John Tan