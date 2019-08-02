Never too old to fly

A record number of seniors took flight for the first time at iFly Singapore on July 22. With an average age of 67, the 32 seniors were the beneficiaries of iFly Singapore's Silver Flight Heroes programme.

Organised as part of its National Day celebrations, the initiative is a collaboration with RSVP Singapore and Care Corner Senior Services to encourage active ageing among members of the Merdeka and Pioneer generations.

The two oldest flyers in the group were 82 years old.