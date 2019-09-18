New app for fresh way to experience Berita Harian

App will provide a new way of reading.

Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) has launched a news tablet app that will provide a "redefined reading experience" with no logins required and auto updates for its Malay newspaper Berita Harian (BH), the media company said in a statement.

The app, which allows readers to access e-paper editions of BH, will be preloaded on the latest Samsung Tab A, 10.1-inch Wi-Fi tablet, which is retailing at $398.

BH subscribers who sign up for a two-year package at $19.90 a month will get the tablet for free.

Existing subscribers can also top up $14.90 a month to enjoy this deal, SPH said.

The subscription package includes free access to the BH app and beritaharian.sg

The app features an auto login that does not require a password after activation.

It also auto-downloads the latest e-paper in a Wi-Fi environment for subscribers to read on the go.

BH has also been producing its own multimedia content in the form of podcasts and videos over the past three to four years.

Its podcast series #notapis was the third most-listened-to podcast in Singapore at the end of July - just 10 weeks after it was first launched.

BH editor Saat A. Rahman said the new app is meant to provide readers with a fresh way of enjoying its content.

"Technology has become a big part of our daily lives, and we would like to provide our readers with a new and innovative way of enjoying our content digitally, without losing the traditional experience of reading BH in print." -