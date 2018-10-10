New apps for SingPass and deaths in the family

A mobile app that allows grieving Singaporeans to notify the authorities of deaths in their families is in the works, aimed at sparing them the hassle of having to go to multiple agencies to fill up forms.

Also, a new biometric app that grants access to e-citizen services will be rolled out by the end of this month, a move aimed at beefing up defences against cyber threats.

Minister-in-charge of the Smart Nation Initiative Vivian Balakrishnan provided updates on these initiatives during lunch with reporters yesterday.

They are part of five key Smart Nation projects: anticipatory Moments of Life services, a national digital identity, e-payments, a sensor network and smart urban mobility.

"We want to live in a society that is gracious, sustainable, secure, safe and cohesive, and one that generates good jobs... (These projects) make sure that Singapore stays competitive and relevant in this brave new world," he said.

The death-reporting app follows the launch of Moments of Life (Families) in June to allow people to register a child's birth and receive the baby bonus in a more efficient, paperless way.

Dr Balakrishnan, who is also Foreign Minister, revealed the plans for the separate death-reporting app when asked by reporters on the Moments of Life initiative.

He also gave updates on the biometric app - dubbed SingPass Mobile - a key part of a national digital identity that underpins the development of a safe and secure society.

Scanning one's fingerprint instead of using passwords is one way of overcoming common mistakes people make that compromise the security of systems, he added. And in the light of the recent SingHealth cyber attack, having biometric identification makes systems safer.

SingPass Mobile will be rolled out later this month to snuff out unsafe practices such as the sharing and the use of easy-to-guess passwords.

The app will give people access to e-government services by scanning their fingerprint - a more secure mechanism than passwords, which can be manipulated easily.

According to evidence that emerged during the recent public hearing by the Committee of Inquiry looking into the SingHealth attack, hackers got a foot in the door via phishing.

It is a common trap that ensnares many Internet users when they unknowingly give away confidential data.

But credentials stolen in phishing attacks will be useless when authentication can be done only via biometrics.

Singapore is subject to sophisticated advanced persistent threats - stealthy and continuous computer-hacking processes to gain intelligence or steal information.

Dr Balakrishnan said: "These are not schoolboys in bedrooms running kiddy scripts."

To ensure security is "baked" into its systems, the Government is radically overhauling existing processes, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced last week at the inaugural Stack 2018 Developer Conference organised by GovTech.

Specifically, the Government is moving away from allowing agencies to build their own e-citizen applications to a more centralised approach that will enable such e-services to be created more efficiently. It will also make a significant migration to cloud technology.

FOR MORE, READ THE STRAITS TIMES TODAY