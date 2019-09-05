New Bill to help zero-waste efforts

The Resource Sustainability Bill aims to "squeeze more value from waste".

The fight against Singapore's mountain of trash will soon pack a bigger punch, with new zero-waste legislation to compel big companies to do something about their trash.

The Resource Sustainability Bill, passed in Parliament yesterday, will make it mandatory for some large producers of waste to treat it the same way that Singapore treats water - by wringing value from every last drop.

Calling the Act a "big stride" taken by the Government to catalyse waste reduction, Senior Minister of State for the Environment and Water Resources Amy Khor told Parliament that tackling climate change in a resource-constrained future is a massive challenge that calls for bigger weapons.

"The shift from a voluntary to mandatory approach in ensuring resource sustainability is not something the Government takes lightly, but only after careful consideration and consultation," she said.

The law will, for the first time, put in place a "systems-level approach that mandates key responsibilities to enable reuse and recycling nationwide", said Dr Khor.

EXTRACTING GOLD

It will also help Singapore squeeze more value from waste.

This could be done through turning incineration ash into construction material, extracting gold and precious metals from discarded electronics, and producing energy from food waste.

All 16 MPs who took part in yesterday's debate supported the Bill, with many offering suggestions on how Singapore can go even further to achieve its zero-waste ambition.

Dr Khor said turning trash into treasure will not only ensure a ready supply of resources for Singapore, buffering it against global supply shocks, but it will also create new economic and job opportunities.

"Preliminary studies have estimated that if Singapore recovers and reuses materials from electronic waste, we can reap a net benefit of $40 million," she said.

The new Act gives regulatory teeth to waste-reducing measures in three streams - electronic waste (e-waste), food waste and packaging waste, including plastics. These waste streams have relatively high generation and low recycling rates.

To tackle e-waste, for example, the Act introduces a regulated e-waste management system, under which companies that manufacture or import regulated products for the local market will be made responsible for the collection and proper treatment of their e-waste.

It also entails a mandatory packaging reporting framework, which is meant to raise corporate awareness of the benefits of reducing packaging and to encourage firms to do so.

Food waste will be tackled with measures including new regulations that will make it mandatory for the owners and operators of commercial premises where large amounts of food waste are generated, such as malls and large hotels, to segregate their food waste for treatment.