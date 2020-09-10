New campus-style development at one-north by end-2021

The Rochester Commons integrated development will spread across 2.4ha of land in one-north.

A cluster of 12 heritage bungalows in Rochester Park in Buona Vista will house a mix of office, retail and food outlets as part of a new integrated development to be built by the end of next year.

These black-and-white bungalows will soon be part of Singapore's first campus-style integrated development spread across 2.4ha of land in one-north, said CapitaLand in a press statement yesterday.

Rochester Commons, the 400,000 sq ft project developed and managed by the company, will have a 17-storey Grade A office tower. Of the 12 bungalows, seven are for offices and the remaining five for food and beverage or retail use.

The development cost for Rochester Commons is around $550 million. It will also have a hotel that will be operated by CapitaLand's lodging unit, The Ascott, under the Citadines Connect brand.

One key feature of the development will be Catapult, South-east Asia's first shared executive learning centre that will use technologies such as virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality to deliver training programmes.

The centre is aimed at grooming executives for leadership agility. Some of its learning approaches have already been trialled at Catapult's showroom at the Bridge+ coworking space at Singapore Science Park 1. The showroom's centrepiece is a 180-degree immersive screen that allows shared VR viewing experience during workshops and is equipped with virtual conferencing capabilities.

CapitaLand Singapore's chief executive Tan Yew Chin said: "As companies and individuals adapt to the post Covid-19 environment, executive education and reskilling will be increasingly important.

"Catapult is designed to facilitate cross-learning and networking in a state-of-the-art campus. Catapult will also feature an online platform where learners and knowledge providers can learn, co-create and innovate for the future economy."

CapitaLand said the development of Rochester Commons is in line with the Government's vision of a world-class learning ecosystem in the research and knowledge hub of one-north.

Designed by global architecture firm Gensler, Rochester Commons will feature a single digital identity access that allows tenants to move through the entire development via facial recognition, QR code scanning or access cards.

Property managers can also tap a cloud-based intelligent building platform to draw on energy and space usage data to optimise building functions for users' comfort.

Likewise, the 135-unit Citadines Connect Rochester Singapore hotel will offer guests a seamless tech-enabled experience via mobile keys, self check-in kiosks and service robots that perform concierge tasks.