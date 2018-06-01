New centre for dyslexic people will use VR tech to enhance learning

Guest of honour, Deputy Speaker of Parliament Seah Kian Peng, trying on the VR machine.

The Dyslexia Association of Singapore (DAS) has opened its first centre that will make use of smart technology to enhance learning.

Located at Block 411 in Serangoon Central, the centre has a capacity for 350 students.

It will roll out programmes that make use of augmented reality and virtual reality (VR) technologies by next year.

One such programme is iStudySmart, which immerses students in different virtual environments.

For example, they can practise their presentation skills by putting on a pair of VR googles and speaking to a virtual audience.

Educational therapists will conduct biannual curriculum-based assessments through a digitised progress monitoring system.

DAS aims to convert the rest of its 13 learning centres into smart centres within the next five years.

DAS chief executive Lee Siang, speaking at the opening of the centre yesterday, said it will help to "alleviate the pressure on the Bishan and Sengkang learning centres that are reaching capacity".

In the last 15 years, the number of students enrolled in the DAS learning centres across Singapore has gone up tenfold - to more than 3,500 this year.

Guest of honour, Deputy Speaker of Parliament Seah Kian Peng, said: "A DAS centre in Serangoon Central would provide much greater accessibility and convenience to our children in the Serangoon area."

Mrs Siti Zakiah, 37, has a son who has been attending the Jurong Point Learning Centre since 2012.

"The DAS learning centre has helped my son become more open and confident," she said.