New chatbot allows residents to report municipal issues easier

Residents who spot issues in their estate such as littering will now find it easier to have their feedback directed to relevant agencies with the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

With the OneService Chatbot, they no longer need to classify their feedback into predetermined categories - as they have been doing with the existing OneService mobile application.

The Municipal Service Office and Smart Nation and Digital Government Group announced the beta launch of the chatbot yesterday.

The initiative is part of the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy, which maps out how Singapore will develop and deploy AI solutions to transform the economy and improve lives.

Residents can start a conversation by texting the chatbot on +65-9821 -9004 on WhatsApp, or @OneServiceSGBot on Telegram.

The chatbot guides residents to provide the relevant information and uses AI to predict the nature of the feedback based on the descriptions provided.

For example, residents can type "There is a lot of litter near the lift lobby", and the chatbot will check if the user is reporting on "dirty area" or "litter". The user can confirm the category.

The feedback will then be automatically sent to the relevant agency based on text, geo-location and the images submitted.

Residents can also speak to an agent if the chatbot is unable to accurately predict the feedback.

A design competition started yesterday and will run till Sept 14 for participants to submit an avatar of the OneService Chatbot along with a short character description.