New citizens to learn about Malay traditions in Cultural Heritage Race

When Ms Juliet Zhu Ye, 35, came to Singapore from China in 2010, she wondered why people kept leaving tissue paper packets on hawker centre tables.

After living here for six months, she fell in love with the country and decided to live here.

Eight years on, Ms Zhu is now a Singaporean citizen and will be participating in the Cultural Heritage Race at Geylang Serai on Sunday.

More than 80 new citizens and permanent residents in teams of three will race around the Geylang Serai Heritage Trail and Geylang Serai bazaar area in traditional Malay costumes looking for clues to take them to their next destination.

The participants moved here from Malaysia, the Philippines, the US, the UK, Mauritius and China.

The event was first held in 2014 and previously called the Cultural Discovery Race. The winning team will receive shopping vouchers worth $1,500.

Ms Zhu said: "My colleagues had to explain to me what 'choping' was. It was all very new.

"I like the diversity of different races that we have here.

"Plus, we really have one of the best public transport systems in the world. I know we complain about it a lot, but it's actually really efficient."

Mr Fraser Morrison, 51, has lived in Singapore for 20 years, and is also excited to join the race this year with his wife and his 10-year-old son.

The CEO in the sales management industry told TNP: "It's a great way to have fun with the kids and learn about a different culture. And we get to wear the Malay costumes."

His favourite food is char kway teow. In his free time, he likes to go to Sentosa, and eat at the Timbre+ hawker centre at one-north.

He said: "Singapore is an exciting and completely different place. I really love the multi-racial culture here.

"You are judged based on your merits rather than where you come from."