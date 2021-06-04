New cluster of 13 infections detected at Hougang block

A new Covid-19 cluster of 13 cases at Block 506 in Hougang Avenue 8 was announced by the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

The latest case is a 58-year-old Singaporean housewife, which brings the total number of cases in the cluster to 13.

The woman, who was among the 35 cases reported in the community yesterday, received her first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on May 18.

The new Hougang Avenue 8 cluster includes a sub-cluster of four cases linked to a 67-year-old retiree who was confirmed to have the virus on May 26.

TESTING OPERATIONS

The Hougang Avenue 8 cluster was first detected when a 57-year-old unemployed woman who stays in the Hougang block was confirmed to have the virus on May 15.

MOH said that since the last testing operations conducted at the block on May 21 and May 22, there have been new cases of infection in Block 506 as well as in the neighbouring blocks.

Covid-19 viral fragments have also been detected in wastewater samples collected from some of these blocks.

A total of 22 of yesterday's community cases are from the MINDSville@Napiri cluster, which was first detected when a 37-year-old female resident tested positive for the virus on Monday.

This takes the total number of people linked to the cluster to 27.

There were a total of 34 linked cases yesterday, out of the 35 community cases.

The only unlinked case is a 41-year-old permanent resident who works as a coating inspector at SBM Keppel Tuas.

He travelled to India in July last year and returned to Singapore on April 20. He then served stay-home notice (SHN) at a dedicated facility until May 11.

MOH yesterday said all his Covid-19 tests came back negative during the SHN, but he was tested on June 1 as part of rostered routine testing and it came back positive on June 2.

His serology test result is also positive, which is indicative of a past infection.

MOH said he has been classified as an unlinked case because it cannot fully exclude the possibility that he had been infected locally.

The man had received his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on May 24. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

45 New cases

35 New cases in community

10 Imported cases

231 In hospital

34 Discharged yesterday

33 Deaths

61542 Total recovered

62145 Total cases