New cluster at Bugis Junction with 20 cases detected

A new Covid-19 cluster at Bugis Junction with 20 cases - all staff who work at the mall - was announced yesterday.

Staff who have been working in affected shops will be tested and close contacts of confirmed cases will be quarantined, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Free Covid-19 testing will also be offered to members of the public who had visited the shops or used the services and facilities at Bugis Junction between Aug 17 and Aug 24, said MOH.

Those who had only walked through the mall to get to nearby buildings or Bugis MRT station need not be tested.

The ministry advised all visitors who had gone to the mall during those dates to monitor their health closely, and minimise social interactions as far as possible, for 14 days from their date of visit. They should see a doctor immediately if they feel unwell, MOH added.

People can book an appointment for a free swab test at regional screening centres and other venues from today to Aug 31.

There were two other new clusters - one with eight cases linked to the Selarang Halfway House in Upper Changi, and another with four cases linked to an individual.

Of the 111 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases yesterday, 24 are linked to the North Coast Lodge dormitory cluster, which has grown to 86 cases.

Testing at the North Coast Lodge has been completed, with 12 test results pending. In all, more than 5,300 residents had been swabbed, said MOH.

Among the new cases are four seniors aged above 70 who are unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated. They are at risk of serious illness. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

116 New cases

78 Communit, linked

33 Community, unlinked

5 Imported

70 Open clusters

339 In hospital

50 Deaths

66692 Total cases