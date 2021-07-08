New cluster declared after three new cases linked to it

A new cluster was declared yesterday after three new Covid-19 cases were linked to case 64599.

The Ministry of Health did not give details on case 64599 or the other patients linked to the new cluster, which now has a total of four cases.

Two other cases reported yesterday are currently unlinked, bringing the total number of locally transmitted cases to five.

There were also seven imported cases. Five were detected upon arrival, while two developed Covid-19 during stay-home notice or isolation.

The 12 new cases confirmed yesterday take Singapore's total to 62,652 cases.

There are currently 23 active clusters, ranging from three to 94 infections.

Currently, 90 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised.

Most are well and under observation, but seven require oxygen and three are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

So far, about 5.9 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered, and about 2.2 million people have received their second dose of the vaccine, MOH said in an update on the national vaccination programme.

Two-thirds of the population have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19 said yesterday that it expects half of the population to be fully vaccinated by the end of the month. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

12 New cases

36 Deaths

3 Community, linked

90 In hospital

2 Community, unlinked

23 Open clusters

7 Imported

62652 Total cases