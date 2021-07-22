New clusters in two markets and Marina Bay Sands casino

There are two new Covid-19 clusters at markets in Clementi and Whampoa linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster, as well as a new cluster at the Marina Bay Sands casino, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

In its daily update yesterday, MOH said it has detected 22 Covid-19 cases among people who worked in or visited Clementi 448 Market and Food Centre and 12 cases at Whampoa Drive Market.

Both markets will be closed to the public from today to Aug 5 to break the chain of transmission and enable deep cleaning of the premises, MOH said.

There are 130 new cases linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster, which now has 454 cases in total, and eight new cases linked to the KTV cluster, which now stands at 215 cases.

There will be free Covid-19 tests for members of the public who visited the Clementi 448 Market and Food Centre and the Haig Road Market and Food Centre between July 7 and yesterday.

MOH is working with the People's Association to distribute antigen rapid test self-test kits to individuals who visited selected markets and food centres in the last 14 days.

The collection will take place today and tomorrow at residents' committee centres in the vicinity of Whampoa Drive Market at 92 Whampoa Drive and 726 West Coast Market at 726 West Coast Road.

MOH said there were 11 Covid-19 cases linked to the Marina Bay Sands casino cluster, and investigations have found that there is likely ongoing transmission there. The casino will be closed to the public from today until Aug 5.

MOH will conduct special testing operations for all staff of the casino.

It will also extend free Covid-19 testing to members of the public who visited the casino between July 7 and yesterday.

MOH is also investigating cases of Covid-19 infection among social hostesses who had frequented KTV lounges or clubs currently operating as food and beverage outlets, and their close contacts.

There is likely ongoing transmission at Sakura Entertainment at 517 Geylang Road.

There are 28 active Covid-19 clusters as at yesterday, with the number of cases in each ranging between three and 454. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

181 New cases

149 Community, linked

30 Community, unlinked

2 Imported

36 Deaths

379 In hospital

28 Open clusters

63,608 Total cases