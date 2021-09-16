New clusters at two nursing homes; 770 new community cases

Two more nursing homes joined the list of new clusters, the Health Ministry (MOH) said yesterday.

The clusters at Orange Valley Nursing Home in Simei and Jamiyah Nursing Home both have 13 cases each.

All the cases at Orange Valley are residents, while at the Jamiyah Home in West Coast Drive, the cases include 10 residents and three staff.

All in, there were 770 new cases in the community yesterday - a new high in over a year.

There were also 34 cases among dormitory residents and three imported ones, bringing the total tally in Singapore to 807 new Covid-19 cases yesterday.

That is more than double last Wednesday's total of 349 cases.

The total number of infections in Singapore now stands at 73,938, with 58 deaths.

Of the local cases yesterday, 238 are seniors above age 60.

There was one new case added to the cluster at All Saints Home in Jurong East, taking its total to 12 cases.

All Saints Home, in a Facebook post on Tuesday, said a resident first tested positive for the virus on Sept 8 after developing acute respiratory infection symptoms.

He was immediately isolated and transferred to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

Ren Ci Nursing Home had three new cases yesterday, with its tally now rising to 32.

Yesterday, another 11 cases were added to the Chinatown Complex cluster, bringing the total there to 197 cases. The complex has been closed to the public since Sunday.

There are now 822 Covid-19 patients in hospital, up from 809 the day before.

There are also 76 cases in need of oxygen supplementation and nine in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 66 are seniors above age 60.

The clusters linked to staff at five bus interchanges in Toa Payoh, Tampines, Boon Lay, Bishan and Clementi had 16 new cases yesterday. The total number of cases at these interchanges now stands at 657. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

807 New cases

58 Deaths

804 In community

822 In hospital

3 Imported

73938 Total cases