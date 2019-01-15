New CNY notes available from DBS, POSB ATMs from today

From today, DBS and POSB customers can collect new and good-as-new notes at pop-up ATMs around the island.

DBS and POSB customers can collect their new notes for Chinese New Year from today.

The new and good-as-new notes will be available till Feb 4 at 42 POSB new notes pop-up ATMs at 20 community clubs and centres islandwide.

They are: Bedok, Bukit Batok East, Bukit Panjang, Changi Simei, Chong Pang, Ci Yuan, Clementi, Henderson, Keat Hong, MacPherson, Pasir Ris Elias, Sengkang, Taman Jurong, Tampines West, Teck Ghee, Toa Payoh Central, Whampoa, Woodlands Galaxy, Yew Tee and Yuhua.

The ATMs will be accessible 24 hours daily, except for those in Chong Pang and Teck Ghee Community Club, which will be available from 9am to 9.30pm daily.

Customers can use their DBS/POSB cards to withdraw the notes in sums of $100 ($2 x 50), $300 ($10 x 30), $500 ($50 x 10) and $600 ($10 x 20 + $50 x 8).

DBS and POSB customers can also choose from denominations of $2, $10 and $50 via the online reservation system, as well as collect the new notes on their preferred dates and timings at full-service branches.

Reserve the new notes at go.dbs.com/sg-cnynotes or www.posb.com.sg/cnynotes from today.

There will also be special priority queues for the elderly and those with special needs at all full-service branches.

Customers can use the SMS 'Q' notification service option to request a queue number via SMS before visiting the branch and receive notifications on the availability of new notes. - ADELINE TAN