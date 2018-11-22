New coins for the piggy bank

New coins featuring a boar and Pulau Ubin, to be issued on Jan 1, were unveiled by the Monetary Authority of Singapore yesterday.

The 2019 Year of the Boar Almanac coins are the third in the Singapore Fourth Chinese Almanac Coin Series, which is being issued from 2017 to 2028.

Each year's issue depicts a zodiac animal in a park or natural landscape setting in Singapore. The other side of the coin bears the Singapore Coat of Arms.The coins will be available in 10 versions comprising various metallic compositions, minting relief effects and shapes.

There will be 100 round gold coins with a 6cm diameter and diameter and valued at $200 each. Special premium sets of various coin combinations will also be available.

Those interested should place their orders with The Singapore Mint by Dec 16. The coins will be subjected to balloting if oversubscribed. - DAVID SUN